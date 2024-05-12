Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, says Ghana’s primary focus should be on restoring the environment, which has been severely impacted by illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey.

Speaking on the occasion of his 25th anniversary of ascension as the 16th occupant of the Golden stool, the Asantehene stressed the importance of overcoming the issue of galamsey by all possible means.

He underscored that the present generation should not be the one to ruin the legacy left by their ancestors.

The Asantehene called for decisive action in the fight against Galamsey.

“Our top priority must be the reclamation of our environment from the ravages of Galamsey. We cannot be the generation that destroys the most gracious heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers to satisfy the greed of a few miscreants. For whatever it takes we must defeat this scourge,” he declared.

Furthermore, Asantehene stressed the need for Ghanaians to grow the economy and called for the strengthening of entrepreneurs in the country.

He also urged Ghanaians to avoid anything that has the potential to derail the electoral process as Ghana heads to the polls.

