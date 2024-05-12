On Sunday, May 12th, Citi TV/Citi FM organised a lavish gathering at the Alisa Hotel Pavilion to honour mothers nationwide.

Attendees paid GH¢450 per person to secure their place at this prestigious event, perfectly timed to coincide with Mother’s Day.

This yearly celebration attracted over a hundred mothers, each of whom was warmly acknowledged and treated to a day of pampering.

Their invaluable contributions to their children and society were highlighted, and their unwavering dedication and resilience were celebrated with heartfelt gratitude.

Dressed in vibrant outfits, the mothers enjoyed a memorable day. Some arrived as early as 3 pm, accompanied by their children and wards.

In a surprising twist, fathers who play the role of mothers in their children’s lives were also in attendance.

The Nkyinkyin band provided electrifying live music, getting the mothers up and dancing. The attendees were treated to a variety of delicious food and drinks.

The highlight of the Mother’s Day celebration was the cake-cutting ceremony for the mothers whose birthday fell on the day and in the month of May. Additional fun activities were planned for the mothers, with some winning gifts including GTP clothes.

As part of the Family Month, other activities include; An Ode to Mama, where patrons are required to, in a maximum of 100 words, write a poem in praise of Mama.

Also, there is the Cook for Mama promotion where patrons who want to participate must submit an entry detailing their mother’s favourite food and an easy-to-follow recipe and the ingredients for this meal.

The Citi TV Mother’s Day Dinner was powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM. And it was proudly sponsored by GTP, Dano Milk, Veuve Du Vernay and Long Mountain.

