President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hailed Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, acknowledging him as a leader who has consistently worked towards promoting peace, reconciliation, and national unity.

The President highlighted Otumfuo’s successful efforts in fostering dialogue in situations of conflict, which has garnered him widespread admiration both within Ghana and internationally.

Speaking at the event marking the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene’s reign on Sunday, the President lauded the Asantehene for his role in modernising the chieftaincy institution and mitigating disputes within the Asante Kingdom.

“For a quarter of a century, Otumfuo osei Tutu II has served as the symbol of unity, progress and tradition for the Asante kingdom and indeed for the entire nation of Ghana.”

“Otumfuo’s commitment to the welfare of his people coupled with his strong leadership has earned him the respect and admiration of all,” he stated.

