The Ghana Police Service has condemned violent incidents recorded at some registration centres in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In a brief statement, the Police revealed that several arrests have been made at various registration centres nationwide

“The Ghana Police Service has noted with concern isolated incidents of violations of the Law in some Voter Registration Centres in the ongoing Limited Voters Registration exercise.

“We condemn the unfortunate incidences experienced in some registration centres including Cape Coast, Central Region, Kukuom, Ahafo Region and Adugyama, Ashanti Region. Police have made a number of arrests as investigations continue.

“The Police will like to remind the public that the registration exercise is a civic responsibility that must be attended to in a civil manner.

“It is in this regard that we will like to caution the public to exercise maximum restraint and act in accordance with the laws governing the registration process.

“Police will not tolerate any disregard of the law and any persons who engage in such acts shall be dealt with accordingly.”