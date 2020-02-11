Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has said the Akufo-Addo administration has fulfilled 78 percent of its 2016 manifesto promises, up from the 72 percent earlier disclosed.

“In all, we made 388 promises in our manifesto. The most recent validation exercise at the end of January 2019 shows that we had delivered or are delivering on 303, 78 percent of the promises, up from the 72 percent reported earlier,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He further stated that the government has delivered 114 of its promises and is delivering 189 others from its 2016 manifesto.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at the Ashanti Region town hall meeting organised by the ministries of Information and Monitoring and Evaluation.

The town hall meeting was themed: “Demonstrating fulfilment of our promises.”

Reason for town hall meeting

The Government Town Hall Meeting was aimed at providing a platform for the government to account for its stewardship to the people of Ghana.

The Minister of Information had earlier said “if you look at our constitution, probity and accountability are ingrained in the constitution. We must on a regular basis also update and tell the people what we have done and they will have the opportunity to agree or disagree.”