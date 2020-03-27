The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Bimbilla constituency in the Northern Region, Attach Mohammed Natogmah has donated some sanitary products to the Bimbilla Government hospital, Ghana Education Service, traders and major public facilities to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The items include hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, hand gloves, liquid soap and tissues.

Donating the items on his behalf, the Constituency Secretary of the NDC, Mohammed Eliasu said the candidate’s gesture was to support the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

“Our parliamentary candidate has supplied these items to help fight against the spread of the Coronavirus. He has identified some institutions and public places so that our people can use it in a bid to stop the spread. Our health workers are highly at risk and they need our support in these trying times. He is giving them hand sanitizers, the Veronica buckets, hand gloves, liquid soap and tissues. We think this would motivate them in the work,” he said.

Receiving the items at the Bimbilla hospital, the administrator of the hospital, Mohammed Hashim said the donation has come at the right time and promised that they will be put to good use.

“We want to show our appreciation and thankfulness to the candidate and we assure him that the items would be put to good use. It has come at the right time and we thank him for the good gesture,” he said.

Some of the traders at the Bimbilla market also expressed excitement about the gesture.

“We are happy that we now have this here and we can now wash our hands and use the sanitizers so that we can stay safe. We pray that the Almighty Allah will protect all of us and for Lawyer to lead us.”

Ghana’s case count

As at 0930GMT on Friday, March 27, 2020, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count was 136 cases.

Out of the number, 78 were people under mandatory quarantine while, 58 were of people in the general national population. Three of those in the general national population have however died and one person recovered.

This leaves the total number of active cases at 132.