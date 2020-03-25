The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu has declared a two-day fast for all Muslims across the country.

Muslims are to observe the fasting on Wednesday [March 25, 2020] and Thursday [March 26, 2020] in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Imam’s office said the declaration is in line with Islamic doctrine and the directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President declared the national exercise over the weekend when he gave his third national address to update citizens on measures taken to tackle the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In that address on Saturday, March 21, 2020, President Akufo-Addo pleaded with Ghanaians to pray whilst adhering to the measures outlined to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“Whilst we continue to adhere to these measures and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us also to seek the face of the Almighty. So on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians – Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic,” he said.

In a statement the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu called on all Muslims to comply.

“The National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu wishes to draw the attention of all followers of the Islamic faith in Ghana that the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has declared Wednesday, March 25th 2020 as National day of fasting and prayer,” said the statement.

“…Muslims of all sects are entreated to support the presidential call… Beyond tomorrow’s [Wednesday] special national fasting, the National Chief Imam has further urged Muslims to observe another fast on Thursday, March 26.”

“The Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) used to fast on Thursdays, and the Chief Imam said Thursday’s special fast will be in line with the tradition of the Prophet, as the nation takes steps and also prays to God for a solution to the pandemic.”

“Additionally the National Chief Imam would like to entreat Muslims of all denominations to fast on Thursday 26th March 2020 in line with the Sunna of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W),” the statement added.

“It is important to note that the fasting to be embarked upon on those two days is intended to enhance our collective spiritual struggle to win the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 popularly known as Coronavirus… It is our hope that all will cooperate.”

Ghana has so far confirmed 53 cases with 2 deaths.