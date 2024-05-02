A 15-year-old girl, who was rescued from a forced marriage in 2023, is calling for support to enable her to complete her secondary education.

Salamatu (not her real name) revealed to Citi News in an interview the intervention of benevolent groups that helped whisk her out of the marriage arranged by her father.

She is one of the many young women in northern Ghana who have been forced into marriage at a very tender age.

For Salamatu, the introduction of the Norsaac team to her by a friend who heard about her predicament saved her from being married off at age 14, though it wasn’t an easy task.

The 15-year-old, who is currently studying home economics in senior high school, dreams of being a nurse in the future to enable her to cater for herself and fight for girls who may suffer the same fate as her.

She told Citi News that the reality may not be accomplished if help from individuals and organizations does not come through for her.

According to her, her father refuses to fund her education due to financial constraints, a circumstance that led to his insistence on her marriage.

She is thus calling for further assistance from Norsaac and other organizations to enable her to realize her dreams.

Mr Mumin Abdul Nasir, Unit Head for Community Development at the Department of Social Welfare in Tolon, one of the officers who worked tirelessly with Norsaac and other stakeholders to salvage young Salamatu, narrated the ordeal of getting Salamatu to continue her education with Citi News and appealed to individuals, philanthropists, and organizations to help Salamatu with funding to complete her education successfully.

Suhuyini Nawaratu Kamil, Social Protection Interest Lead at Norsaac highlighted the ignorance of parents about children’s rights and the insufficient enforcement of relevant laws as contributing factors to child marriage.

