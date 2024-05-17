The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says he will not hesitate to force any of his appointees engaged in mining activities to resign if elected president in the December polls.

According to the former President, his appointees will be required to concentrate on their core mandate of developing the country.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, John Mahama said none of his appointees will do galamsey.

Mr. Mahama pledged that he would establish a sustainable mining scheme in all mining communities that will differ from the current community mining scheme and will deeply involve traditional leadership in the granting of licences to help properly regulate mining activities if he is elected president.

“It will differ in all forms from the existing community mining scheme, which has undeniably become a conduit for enriching party chairmen, DCEs and other politically connected individuals.

“Indeed, in my government, if you are a minister, a DCE or an official and you undertake mining activity, I will ask you to resign and go and do the mining. You either choose to be a public official or choose to be a businessperson running a mine.”

