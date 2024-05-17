Members of Parliament are expected to return to the House today for an emergency sitting.

The recall follows a petition from the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, requesting the sitting to consider outstanding government business.

A petition by the Majority Leader cited Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which allow 15 percent of the members of the House to request the recall of Parliament.

The Majority Caucus is seeking to address key government business items, including adopting the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee, which will see the approval of the new Ministers designated by the President and a motion on a $150 million loan facility.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital