The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) in partnership with the Church of Pentecost (CoP) and Entrance Pharmaceuticals have donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Ministry of Health at a ceremony held at the Head Office of the Council.

The move is part of efforts to support the government to make PPEs available to healthcare workers in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The items worth about Seventy Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC70,000) included nose masks, gloves, goggles, respirators, protective clothing, hand sanitizers, face shield, examination and heavy-duty gloves and gumboots.

The Chairperson of the 14th Governing Board of the Council, Rev. Veronica Darko and Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye jointly presented the items on behalf of the Council, the Church of Pentecost and Entrance Pharmaceuticals, to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, Rev. Veronica Darko disclosed that the Council is collaborating with the retired Nursing and Midwifery professionals to support government’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19.

“We are happy to inform you that the Council will support the retired practitioners with all the necessary logistics in this fight,” she said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ministry, the Deputy Minister for Health, Alexander Abban thanked the donors for the gesture.

He admitted that healthcare workers relied on personal protective equipment to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others.

He added that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic required enormous amounts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for our health care workers.

Mr. Abban noted that the items would be made available to health workers in both the public and private sectors of healthcare delivery.

He added that the government will continue to intensify surveillance and effective screening at the points of entry and public education in an attempt to prevent the COVID-19 from spreading.

He appealed to corporate institutions and individuals to complement the government’s effort by donating to support the preparedness plan for COVID-19.