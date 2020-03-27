The U.S Embassy in Accra has been closed until April 8, 2020.

This was contained in a notice posted on the Embassy’s website (gh.usembassy.com).

The Embassy said the decision was taken to protect American citizens in Ghana, maintain the safety of the U.S Embassy staff and also to abide by the government’s call for the minimum movement to defeat COVID-19.

“This step is being taken out of an abundance of caution and in order to continue to protect American citizens in Ghana, maintain the safety of the U.S. Embassy staff, and ensure we abide by the government of Ghana’s call for the minimum movement to defeat COVID-19.”

US Embassy suspends visa appointments

Prior to the closure, the US Embassy on March 17, 2020, suspended routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

“We will resume routine Visa services as soon as possible, but are unable to provide a date at this time,” a statement from the Embassy read.

US Government evacuates 305 Americans from Ghana

The US Embassy in Ghana had also evacuated 305 Americans from Ghana in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement published on the Embassy’s website said the American citizens were sent back to the US on March 25, 2020.

It added that the repatriation exercise was done with the support from the Government of Ghana.

“On March 25, 2020, with the strong support of the Government of Ghana, the US Embassy in Accra facilitated the return to the United States of 305 American citizens from Ghana to the United States,” the statement said.

Embassies on shut down

The Norwegian Embassy in Ghana shut down its operations on Friday, March 13, 2020, after one of its staff tested positive to coronavirus.

“The Embassy of Norway can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service,” the Embassy made the announcement via its Facebook page.

The Netherlands Embassy in Ghana has also been “closed down until further notice”.

Ghana has a total of 136 confirmed cases with three deaths and one recovery.

The four new cases were confirmed within the general population by the Ghana Health Service on the morning of Friday, March 27, 2020.

