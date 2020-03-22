Hundreds of people have been rendered homeless by a heavy storm in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

The rain, which started around 3 pm on Saturday 21st March 2020, ripped off the roofs of several homes, schools, hospital staff bungalows and destroyed foodstuffs, electric poles and church buildings.

Many people are counting their loses as they no longer have places to lay their heads.

In an interview with Citi News, some of the affected people say they have sought refuge with friends.

“Now, we are living in someone’s house. All our things have been destroyed. Some of the clothes are even wet. We don’t know what to do. We are pleading with the government to come and help us,” one lady said.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaqoub, who visited the area, said he is collaborating with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to bring relief to the people.

“I came round to see the extent of damage and this morning. I have invited the Municipal Director of NADMO for us to assess and see what the Assembly and the Member of Parliament can do to assist the victims. It has been very, very devastating,” he said.

The Municipal Director for NADMO, Mawindaal Tigananya, also assured the affected persons of relief items after the assessment.

“The MCE called me around 3 pm. When I got here I realised that a lot of damage has been caused. Most of the people are now living with their relatives. So, I have called all the zonal coordinators to come and help in the assessment. For now, at least more than 100 houses have been affected,” he said.