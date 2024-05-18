Management of the Ghana School of Law has expressed worry over the lack of infrastructure development since the establishment of the institution.

The management bemoans that aside from the inadequate facilities to accommodate the increasing number of students, it often resorts to renting public address systems for its events at exorbitant prices.

During an engagement with the Speaker of Parliament, the Director of the Ghana School of Law, Nana Yaw Barima Kodie Oppong, appealed to the government and benevolent organisations to assist in expanding the school’s infrastructure to enable it to train more lawyers.

“If you come there, the rest of us have managed to squeeze from stones to be able to even maintain what we already have which was constructed in 1958 during the reign of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and has seen very little expansion in terms of infrastructure until recently, when we had just a block or so added to it.

“Otherwise, it was a school that was originally meant for about 96 people. We have had to rent from even recently established universities. The ego alone is so bruised that our own children are now providing facilities for us as if we are homeless.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, stressed the need for the Ghana School of Law to be given a facelift, assuring of a collaborative effort with the President to address the challenge.

“I really felt sad and my spirit went low when I visited the law school recently upon their invitation to come and deliver a paper on ethics in legal practice. And I saw that there had been no change since I left the school in 1982.

“And with all these rich lawyers in very high positions, how could our school be that low? Isn’t it a shame? We need to do more. And so I have been putting a bit of pressure on His Excellency the President for us to set the ball rolling.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital