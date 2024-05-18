President Akufo-Addo has confirmed the government’s determination to bring the murderers of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, to justice.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was an undercover investigative journalist from Ghana and played a significant role in investigative works such as the exposure of corruption in the Ghana Football Association named Number 12.

This investigation led to the dismissal and lifetime ban of its President, Kwesi Nyantakyi. He also partnered with the BBC on an investigative journalism piece about the sale of human body parts for rituals in Malawi.

In a tragic turn of events, Hussein-Suale was assassinated on January 16, 2019. Unidentified assailants on motorbikes shot him thrice, twice in the chest and once in the neck, while he was in his vehicle.

Despite ongoing investigations, his family has expressed disappointment over the lack of progress.

At the conclusion of the 3rd African Media Convention in Accra on Friday, President Akufo-Addo assured the protection of the country’s democracy and the efforts of law enforcement agencies to seek justice for Hussein-Suale.

“…I assure you that Ghana’s image as a beacon of democracy on the African continent will not be diminished in this election year. It will be fully safeguarded as will the efforts of the law enforcement agencies to bring the killers of Ahmed Swale to book continue no matter how long it takes,” he stated.

