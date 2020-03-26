There is brisk business at markets and shopping centres in the Ashanti Region ahead of Friday’s exercise to disinfect trading areas.

The measure is part of the government’s efforts to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

This comes on the back of a similar one conducted in the Greater Accra Region on Monday.

City authorities have already put across notifications and have met the leadership of various markets ahead of the exercise.

Some buyers who are in the market to get foodstuffs lauded the initiative but asked for more sensitization.

“The whole market will be closed tomorrow so I have to rush in and buy a few things. I came all the way from Bekwai. The market is busy and crowdy and it’s scary because of the coronavirus,” one gentleman remarked.

Another lady lamented, “It’s okay but more measures have to be put in place because we are not safe in Ghana. They are announcing that everybody should wear gloves and cover their nose but when you come to the market here, they are not taking it seriously. They are not covered.”

The leadership of the trader groups in the markets have indicated that traders will comply with directives to close their shops to pave the way for the exercise.

The Chairman for the Kejetia Petty Traders Association, Nana Prempeh noted that more measures must be put in place to educate traders on the pandemic.

He said, “Beyond the disinfection tomorrow is where we have our problem. Education among our people is very low. Some of the traders see it as a hoax. Some feel that it’s just one of those viral diseases that people are talking about. So we entreat the city authorities that after tomorrow’s exercise, they should embark on a massive education at the various market places. Be it within the market itself, or the petty traders who are by the roadside. They don’t take seriousness to the guidelines and rules the health authorities are giving us. They are taking things for granted and I think we are all at risk.”

Ahead of the exercise, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in a statement had declared that markets within the region will be closed down and urged traders to comply with the directive.

“In this regard, Friday, 27th March 2020 has been scheduled as the day for the exercise as directed by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), and as such, all the markets would be closed in readiness for the exercise.”

“KMA is by this release, therefore, appealing to all traders and the general public to comply with the directive to ensure the success of the exercise,” the statement added.

Disinfection in the Greater Accra Region

A number of markets in the Greater Accra Region were on Monday, March 23, 2020, disinfected by a team of sprayers as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Regional Minister Ishmael Ashitey said the exercise achieved its targets.

“We were led by Zoomlion [Ghana Limited] who are the actual operators who disinfected about 141 markets in Accra. I went to Ashaiman and I went to two markets. I think it was a very successful exercise. It was our intention to disinfect the markets and we did just that. So it was a very successful exercise.”

The Minister said although the disinfection exercise was aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, he noted that the exercise helped to also rid the markets of other diseases.

