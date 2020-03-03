The 33 members of the Economic Fighters League arrested at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus (KNUST) have been transferred to the Central Region Police Command.

Amid speculation over whether the suspects were students of the University of Cape Coast, the school’s management has said 24 out of the 33 individuals are in their records.

According to the school’s authorities, the ID numbers of the 24 students matched the ones on their systems.

The university authorities added that, although they have not been able to confirm the identity of the other nine individuals, efforts are being made to gain clarity.

“These individuals who were arrested claim they are coming from the University of Cape Coast so we had to do our own checks and after going through the checks we can confirm that by our investigations 24 of these young men have registration numbers and their particulars tally with what we have in our system so we can assume that they are students of the University,” Kwabena Antwi Konadu, the Acting Head of Public Affairs told Citi News.

He also noted that the Economic Fighters League was not a registered group in the school.

“…that name was strange to us, there is no group like that registered in the University of Cape Coast. If they existed which I doubt anyway it will be at the blind side of the school authority,” Mr. Konadu added.

He further disclosed that the arrested students were transferred to the Central Regional Police because they are suspected to be affiliated to the clash between ATL Hall and Ogua Hall, which led to the destruction of properties and the injury four individuals.

“For now the 33 individuals have been transferred to the Regional Police Command in Cape Coast because according to the Police some the names they are picking is confirming to what happened at the University of Cape Coast where students of Oguaa Hall and ATL Hall engaged in a violent clash that led to the destruction of properties on campus as well as injuring some four students,” Mr. Konadu said.

“The Police is saying some of the names they are investigating with regard to the violence that erupted between ATL and Oguaa hall a few weeks ago are in this list and that they will go to every length to make sure they face the law but the position of the university is that we will not stand in the way of the Police,” Acting Head of Public Affairs of the university said.