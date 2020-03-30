There is some tension at Yong, a rural community in the Tamale Metropolis, following a renewed chieftaincy clash in the community.

At least one person was injured and several houses burnt when two brothers clashed on Saturday over the Yong skin.

Women and children are said to be fleeing the community.

Earlier in 2020, the two brothers in the Yong community clashed over the legitimate occupant of the Yong skin after one of them was enskinned by the Dakpema.

The situation led to the Northern Regional Security Council placing a temporary ban on chieftaincy activities in the community

Confirming the recent incident to Citi News, the Assemblyman of Yong Electoral area, Dawuda Abdul Wahab said even though some calm had returned to the area, there are fears among residents, especially women and children, that there could be reprisal attacks.

“There is still tension. There is fear in the people. Children and women are leaving the community because of fear and there are rumours that they have been hearing about another attack.”

Mr. Wahab complained about the lack of police presence and urged authorities to deploy security patrol team to the area to assure residents of their safety.

“There have been delays on their part and we are just appealing to them to get there on time. They must be monitoring and patrolling around.”

“If they could go around probably to scare them, we would be happy. If they are organising to do something, their presence will put some fear in them and they will stop.”