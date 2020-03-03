The 10 accused persons facing charges of treason felony for allegedly plotting to destabilise the state have been committed to the High Court for trial.

The committal of the accused persons to the High Court means a trial of the case will now begin.

The Magistrate, Eleanor Krakra Burns, in her ruling to commit the accused persons said upon assessing all the evidence put before her, she believes they have questions to answer.

Per the charges levelled against them, which include treason felony, conspiracy to commit treason felony and abetment of treason felony, the accused persons are likely to face a panel of three High Court judges who will hear the case.

The accused civilians in the case are Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm, the main accused person; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor, a local weapon manufacturer from Alavanyo; Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, aka BB and Johannes Zikpi, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The military officers arrested over the alleged coup plot, aside from Col. Gameli, are Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu, Lance Corporal Seidu Abubakar and one WO II Esther Saan aka Mama Gee of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS).

The Attorney General, in presenting the bill of indictment in the case, said 19 witnesses and 110 exhibits will be presented as evidence at the High Court.

The case has been adjourned to April 6, 2020, at the High Court.