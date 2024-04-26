Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has called on journalists not to allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the launch of the 30th Anniversary of Radio Univers, Mr Ayeboafoh emphasised the need for unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics.

He urged reporters to prioritise credibility and truthfulness in their reportage, especially during this critical electoral period.

“We must not allow ourselves to be misused by politically partisan interest to undermine our sense of professionalism,” Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh asserted.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the media landscape, Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafoh drew attention to the absence of specific laws regulating electronic media in Ghana.

He called for proactive measures to ensure transparency, accountability, and professionalism across all media platforms.

