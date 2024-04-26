UK rapper, Giggs aka Godfather has recently unveiled the much-anticipated official music video for his latest track, ‘Hallelujah’.

This new song sees him collaborating with the highly acclaimed Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lojay, adding an international flair to the mix.

The music video, directed by the talented Earthboi, is a masterful blend of modern high-definition cinematography and a nostalgic vintage-style film aesthetic.

It features a variety of candid snapshots of everyday people engaging in a myriad of activities, such as skating, biking, and dancing, painting a vivid picture of community and shared joy.

Interestingly, the music video also includes a heartfelt tribute to the late MohBad, who was a fast-rising star in the Nigerian music scene, in the form of a beautifully painted mural.

The video further presents a striking rhythmic contrast. On one hand, we see Giggs cruising through the city streets in a stylish convertible, sharing his journey with a distinguished elder, displaying a sense of respect for the wisdom of the older generation. On the other hand, we are transported to Lagos, Nigeria, where Lojay delivers the catchy chorus of the song, showcasing his unique musical style and the pulsating energy of the city.

The track itself, impeccably produced by Puffybeatz, is a standout piece from Giggs’ most recent album, ‘Zero Tolerance’. This collaboration with Lojay not only highlights Giggs’ versatility as an artist but also his ability to bridge cultures through music.

WATCH – Giggs feat. @lojaymusic – Hallelujah (Official Video) below: