The IMANI Center for Policy and Education has called for an investigation into the auctioning of some Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) by the Electoral Commission.

The discovery of 10 BVDs at a recycling facility in Madina has raised concerns among the general public.

Despite the Electoral Commission’s explanation that the BVDs were outdated and lawfully auctioned, Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, contends that such actions represent a misappropriation of state resources and must be probed.

“We have also added correspondence from the same HSB, the people who actually sold the first equipment to the EC in 2012 and 2013, saying that look, those machines—not all of them are caput—and that it is a system—that maybe a camera maybe faulty but that doesn’t mean the computer is faulty so they should take their time and they have been upgrading anyway.

“So consistently, this EC has been upgrading, asking for money all the way up to 2019 when they used these same machines for the district-level elections and in 2020, three weeks later, the EC issued a statement and said the machines are faulty and that was when we realised the grand plan to dupe this nation.

We are saying that the processes they used in auctioning these machines are so wrong and fraught with a lot of issues.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital