The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has prepared 195 observers for the upcoming Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) Exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

These observers, who will be stationed in 146 randomly selected districts, have been trained for the event that is set to begin on May 7 and conclude on May 27, 2024.

The team of observers includes 25 Regional Coordinators, 84 stationary observers, and 86 mobile observers.

Albert Kofi Arhin, the National Coordinator for CODEO, in a statement signed and issued on Monday, May 6 explained that all 195 observers received training before their deployment to ensure professional conduct at the registration centres and the delivery of quality reports to CODEO’s data centre throughout the registration period.

“CODEO’s observation of the 2024 BVR is in line with its objective to promote transparency, public confidence and trust in the electoral process. The observation of the BVR exercise is the first of the Coalition’s elections support activities planned towards the 2024 general elections,” he added.

Mr Arhin encouraged all eligible voters, especially those voting for the first time, to participate in the registration exercise to vote in the 2024 general elections.

“The Coalition appeals to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, with a special emphasis on political party leaders and supporters, to abide by the rules and stated procedures governing the conduct of the registration exercise and avoid any acts and expressions that may undermine the peacefulness and credibility of the registration exercise.”

“The Coalition also entreats all stakeholders to employ lawful and nonviolent avenues to seek resolution for any complaints that may arise during the exercise,” he stated.

Mr Arhin indicated that observation reports would be periodically shared with the public during the exercise.

“The observation of the 2024 Biometric Voter Registration exercise is jointly supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) through funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Consortium for Elections and Political Processes Strengthening (CEPPS) mechanism,” he added.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital