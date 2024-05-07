The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed confidence in the party’s prospects for victory in the 2024 general elections.

He noted that the initiatives and policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo administration are resonating with the electorate.

In an interview with Africa Watch Magazine, Dr Bawumia said, “While I acknowledge the uncertainties of elections, I remain optimistic about our chances of victory in the December polls. The policies and initiatives we have implemented have positively impacted lives, resonating with voters nationwide.

“I’m committed to engaging with the electorate, addressing their concerns, and presenting a compelling vision for Ghana’s future. I trust in the democratic process and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation. With hard work and dedication, I believe we can achieve success and ‘break the eight’. It’s possible.”

He also shared that the NPP is recruiting volunteers and training party agents to ensure effective voter turnout and monitoring on Election Day.

“Additionally, the NPP is strengthening its organizational structure, recruiting volunteers, and training party agents to ensure effective voter turnout and monitoring on Election Day. The party is also fine-tuning its messaging and leveraging digital tools and social-media platforms, to reach a wider audience and mobilize support,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia observed that Ghanaians have faith in the NPP government’s track record of delivering tangible results.

“They appreciate our track record of delivering tangible results and our vision for a continuously improving Ghana.”

