The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has announced the successful delivery of twins by a 68-year old woman.

The chairman of the hospital’s Medical Advisory Council, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

It said the woman gave birth through an “elective cesarean section at 37 weeks gestation.”

The babies and mother are doing well, it added.

According to Adeyemo the woman, became pregnant for the first time courtesy of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

He said: “LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”

According Cable, Adeyemo noted that “the IVF and embryo were done at a separate location but later referred to LUTH during the early stage of the pregnancy where it was consequently managed until delivery.

“The IVF and embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and managed till term. This is the first in LUTH, Nigerian and Africa! Mother and babies are well.”