The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned residents living in flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds as the rains intensify.

Parts of the country experienced intense rains on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

According to the GMET, Ghanaians should expect more rain in the coming days.

Deputy Director in charge of forecasting at GMET Joseph Tetteh Portuphy told Citi News that citizens to take extra precautions during this season.

“We should know that we are getting into the flooding period, because any little rain, the ground will be saturated. Once the ground is saturated, any additional rain will cause a flash flood. So, this is the period that at least we need to desilt the gutters.

“And also make sure that at least those of us who are in houses, areas that are flood prone, the moment you hear that it is going to rain please, take caution and move to higher ground or find somewhere and go. After the rains, then you come back,” the Deputy Director in charge of forecasting at GMET advised.

