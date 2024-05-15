Sheikh I.C Quaye, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, has pledged his full support for Henry Quartey, the constituency’s Parliamentary Candidate, in the forthcoming December elections.

Sheikh I.C Quaye, who initially endorsed Moses Abor, Quartey’s rival in the NPP Parliamentary Primary, previously criticised the Interior Minister, who used to be his assistant, describing him as disrespectful.

However, after a reconciliation process, I.C Quaye has recognised Quartey’s efforts and has pledged to support him in the upcoming elections.

In an interview conducted in Accra on Wednesday, he said, “The point is that what the whole world wanted him to do, he has done so. He has shown respect to me. He has shown that besides God, I’m the one actually who got him whatever he’s enjoying today. That is what has brought us together.”

“…Today, we are together, and I’m going to put everything under my sleeves to support him to win. Because the party must win. The party must win.”

