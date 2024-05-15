The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns about the government’s handling of the National Investment Bank (NIB), alleging it has become a platform for members of the New Patriotic Party.

This concern arises from the recent appointment of Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Manso Nkwanta, as the Managing Director of the NIB.

The caucus further claims that the situation is exacerbated by the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, who was also a politically active individual who previously contested the Fomena Member of Parliament seat.

On Wednesday, while addressing journalists in Accra, the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed his reservations about such a development.

“President Akufo-Addo is destroying the governance of our country. In the sense that even banks, a typical example like the NIB has been turned into a hub where they harbour foot soldiers of the party. You have a bank that is struggling, a bank that is almost collapsed, a bank that we know that the governance structure regime is extremely poor but we all want to nurture the bank because obviously it is a state bank.”

“This president in spite of all the problems of the NIB has decided to appoint a PC, someone who is going to contest the election in six months as the MD of the state bank, NIB. And I am surprised at the governor, Governor Addison the printer also had the temerity to approve such a person to become the MD of the NIB.

“The deputy of the same politically exposed person who is now the MD of the NIB is also another politically exposed person,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital