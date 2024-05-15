The Executive Director of Education Think Tank Africa Education Watch Kofi Asare has embarked on a month-long endeavor to distribute 10,000 exercise books to underprivileged students attending selected public basic schools across Nanton, Tolon, and La Nkwatanang Madina.



This follows Eduwatch’s Textbooks Tracking Report which unveiled many deserving pupils lacking the essential tool of exercise books in their classrooms. In response, Mr. Asare chose to mark his birthday by distributing these exercise books to needy students.



The month-long donation which was commenced on Mr. Asare’s birthday on Friday, May 10 seeks to empower these students, arming them with the necessary tools to pursue and achieve academic excellence.

“I am grateful for the support of my friends, Ras Lakle, Frank Kofi Ayivor, Abena Kumiwa Addo, Katakyie Nana Osei-Mainoo, and School for Life for assisting with the distribution up north.” Mr Asare said in a Facebook post.