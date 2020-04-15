The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has launched a campaign to promote the wearing of nose masks among Ghanaians.

The campaign dubbed #WearYourMask which was launched on Tuesday at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) City Hall forms part of measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city especially in public places.

“Accra is the epicentre of the pandemic in this country and we must do everything possible to curb the spread of the virus hence the time to normalize wearing nose masks every single time we have to leave the house. It is simple, a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth can reduce air droplets and enhance protection against the virus,” he said.

Citing new data on the spread of the disease in people not showing symptoms, Mayor Sowah pointed out that using simple cloth nose coverings made from local cloths could help people who have the virus and don’t know from spreading it to others in case there is a cough or sneeze.

“Nobody ever imagined we would be wearing nose masks. It’s the latest change to our everyday life, and it’s important to acknowledge that the effectiveness of wearing a mask is dependent on our collective use. For instance, when a person with the virus unknowingly goes out wearing a mask, the chances of spreading the virus are reduced. Likewise, when a person comes in contact with someone who may not be sick but wears a mask, the risk of transmission is also reduced and such collective measures of mask-wearing could quadruple the effectiveness of preventing the virus from spreading between communities,” he said.

“We want to ensure that everybody who comes into the city wears a mask. We must wear the mask every time we come from the house because we are not in normal times,” he added.

He encouraged citizens to strictly follow the social distancing protocols among other precautionary measures even when wearing a mask in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Mr. Adjei Sowah mentioned that the Assembly had also distributed handwashing facilities to markets and other public places in the metropolis to ensure high hygienic practices among traders and shoppers as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

He also appealed to citizens not to share masks, and wash them once a day with warm water and soap.

He urged corporate organization and philanthropists to support the campaign by channelling resources into the production of masks and commended Trashy Bags, a non-governmental organization in Accra, which turns plastic waste into reusable shopping bags, fashion accessories, school supplies, and other products for supporting the campaign.

He urged citizens to diligently wash their hands, stay home and follow the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and protocols religiously to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Currently, we don’t have a choice, it is crucial that we do our part to help #FlattenTheCurve. Let us all follow the WHO recommendations for washing your hands with soap and water on a regular basis, in order to protect ourselves from contracting the virus, ” he said.

Mayor Sowah also announced plans to distribute some 10,000 locally made face mask to communities in the metropolis.