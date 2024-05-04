Inusah Fuseini, the former MP for Tamale Central, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for not reporting the actions of Kwadaso MP Dr Kingsley Nyarko to the relevant security agencies.

On Tuesday, April 30, during a by-election, the Electoral Commission dismissed two temporary staff after a video surfaced allegedly showing them receiving what seems to be a bribe from the MP.

The video, which has been widely shared, depicts Dr Nyarko placing a white envelope on a table in front of EC officials during the Ejisu by-election.

He has denied any misconduct. On Friday, May 3, the police announced that they had begun investigations into the incident.

In an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, hosted by Selorm Adonoo, Inusah Fuseini argued that the party should have taken responsibility by reporting the MP’s actions, criticising the NPP for not doing so.

He questioned the reasoning behind the defence provided for the MP by some NPP members.

“What happened is corruption. Kingsley didn’t do well at all, as an MP he ought to have known the law. He ought not to have entered the inner parameter. The NPP should have reported his conduct to the police. My concern has been the NPP when they try to defend him. A party is a legal person, and they should duplicate that conduct and send a signal and report him, but not defend him.

“I’m not saying that they should ask for prosecution and other things. The best is to accept responsibility. If there’s no accountability in a democratic system, it breeds impunity, somebody can also do the same thing,” he stated.

He expressed concern about the monetisation of the electoral system, raising fears that if this extends to the Electoral Commission, Ghana’s democracy could be at risk.

“We have so monetised the electoral system that if we extend it to the EC, our democracy will die,” he said.

