The final funeral rites for the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, will take place today, Saturday, May 18, 2024.

According to the family’s directives, the funeral arrangements will be held at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu, where his one-week observation was also conducted.

The sudden passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, leaving a void in both the political and personal spheres. He passed away at the age of 45, survived by his wife and six children.

A wave of sorrow swept over relatives, sympathisers, and constituents as they assembled to witness the arrival of his remains on Friday.

The late MP’s remains were conveyed to Ejisu and later to his Donaso residence for the burial and final funeral rites, which will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Funeral Arrangements:

Laying in State: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, beginning at 5 am.

Burial Service: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, commencing at 10 am.

Interment: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

Final Funeral Rites: Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park.