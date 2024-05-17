A wave of sorrow swept over relatives, sympathisers, and constituents as they assembled to witness the arrival of the remains of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

The late MP’s remains were conveyed to Ejisu and later to his Donaso residence for the burial and final funeral rites, which will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

As the remains arrived, memories of the late Ejisu MP, who also served as a Deputy Finance Minister, were revived.

Overwhelmed by grief, sympathisers mourning his loss couldn’t hold back their tears.

Dr Kumah tragically passed away at the age of 45. He died in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, 2024, after a short illness.

Dr. Kumah was a devoted family man, survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.

He was a respected figure in Ghana’s political and business landscape, serving as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a crucial role in positioning NEIP as a key player in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Dr Kumah was a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and also established Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

He held several academic accomplishments, including a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland and a Master in Applied Business Research.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x