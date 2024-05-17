Ahead of this year’s elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that Ghana’s image as Africa’s beacon of democracy will remain intact.

The President’s remarks come as the nation prepares for the 2024 general elections, a pivotal test for the country’s democratic institutions. Observers both within and outside Ghana are closely monitoring the process.

Speaking at the 3rd African Media Convention in Accra on Friday, President Akufo-Addo emphasised the country’s steadfast commitment to upholding democratic values and principles.

“…I assure you that Ghana’s image as a beacon of democracy on the African continent will not be diminished in this election year,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo also stressed the importance of media freedom and the responsibility of journalists to ensure accuracy and uphold dignity in their reporting and assured the African press that his government would bring justice to the murder of investigative Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

