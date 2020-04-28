The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ethics Committee has received the raw footage of the “Number 12 exposé” – a documentary that exposed alleged bribery and corruption in African football which was produced by the investigative firm of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Tiger Eye PI, the Accra-based investigative organization on June 6, 2018, premiered anti-graft investigations involving Ghanaian football officials.

The documentary resulted in the resignation of former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Mr Nyantakyi was subsequently banned from football for life by world football governing body FIFA for breaking bribery, conflict of interest and corruption rules. Nyantakyi was also vice-president of the Confederation of African Football and a member of the Fifa Council.

The Executive Council in February 2020, requested for the raw footage of the “Number 12 exposé” in order to deal with the matter which remains one of the key Compliance and Integrity demands from FIFA.

“The videos are key components for the Ethics Committee in its work on this governance issue,” the GFA said in a statement.

“Officials of Tiger Eye PI have also assured the GFA of their preparedness to assist the Ethics Committee in its work.

“Receiving the footage, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo thanked officials of Cromwell Gray LLP (lawyers of Tiger Eye PI) on behalf of the Ghana Football Association assuring all that work will commence immediately on the matter to bring closure to all stakeholders including FIFA”.