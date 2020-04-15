Anglogold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine has scaled up interventions aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus in communities within the Obuasi Municipality and the District.

Obuasi is one of the areas in the Ashanti Region that recorded a case of COVID-19 at the initial stages when the disease was detected in Ghana.

An employee of Anglogold Ashanti who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered and is expected to return to work soon.

Management of the company said it activated its emergency response to protect the lives of its employees and populace in host communities, even before Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 case.

The company is working closely with local authorities to sensitize host communities and ensure the spread of the pandemic is contained.

Interventions such as the distribution of Veronica buckets with fixed taps and soap dispensers to the Obuasi Municipal and District Assemblies as well as bus terminals and other commercial spaces has increased handwashing campaign within the communities.

There is an ongoing educational campaign using AngloGold Ashanti Malaria Control’s (AGAMal’s) information van, distribution of communication materials on Coronavirus prevention, mounting billboards, posters and propagating prevention messages on radio programs.

The AGA Health Foundation which is in close collaboration with the Ashanti and Obuasi Health Directorates has also been supporting through sample taking, sending off for testing and trained personnel in Government hospitals in sample taking.

There is also routine disinfection of all 21 health centres located within the Obuasi Municipality and Obuasi East District as well as market centres, bus terminals and other commercial spaces.

Speaking to journalists after a disinfection exercise at the Bryant Mission Hospital, Kunka Community Health Center and the AGA Health Foundation, Senior Sustainability Manager at Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, Emmanuel Baidoo emphasized the need for all to come together and support the Government in these trying moments.

He indicated that “So, we are all in this together and we believe that as a strategic corporate citizen in Obuasi, we definitely have a role to play”.

Mr. Baidoo reiterated the company’s committed to ensuring that measures are put in place to closely monitor the evolution of COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, to protect the health and safety of employees and host communities.

The team also disinfected the Obuasi Central Market, Horsey Park and Tutuka market.

Management of the beneficiary health centres and public places where the routine disinfection is being carried out lauded the intervention by Anglogold Ashanti and described it as one that complements Government’s efforts in containing the spread of the pandemic.