The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has criticised the government’s approach to the money laundering case involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

CDD-Ghana expressed concern over the government’s reaction to scandals involving its affiliates.

The Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, in a letter to the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), recommended against pursuing money laundering investigations into Madam Cecilia Dapaah’s affairs.

In a statement released on Friday, May 3, 2024, CDD-Ghana noted, “The abrupt and inconclusive manner this matter has been ended fits a pattern in terms of the Nana Akufo Addo Administration’s general attitude and response to scandals and allegations or reported incidents of criminal conduct, corruption or other financial malfeasance involving persons closely associated with the Government or ruling party.”

CDD-Ghana believes that the advice signals the end of the case. The AG has assured that the case will continue.

“The upshot of the A-G’s Advice is that the Cecilia Dapaah matter is over. Case closed. Once again, a high-profile case of suspected or alleged criminal conduct implicating a politically influential person has been terminated abruptly without proper credible resolution or closure. It is not clear in what way the forced termination of further investigation into this matter by the A-G serves either the public interest or helps the reputation of the target of the investigation.”

CDD-Ghana also questioned EOCO’s failure to conduct its investigations.

“The action of EOCO in requesting directions from the A-G without first acting on the referral from the OSP to initiate its own investigation of the matter seems oddly contrived. Having been provided with a docket containing various exhibits, statements by twenty or so individuals, as well as the bare fact of the quantum of the monies found in the properties associated with Mrs. Dapaah and her spouse, one would have expected EOCO to proceed with its own investigations, instead of seeking the A-G’s legal advice on prosecution at that early pre-investigative stage.”

This recommendation came after the Special Prosecutor’s office concluded that the discovery of over 1 million dollars in Dapaah’s residence fell outside its jurisdiction, leading to the suggestion of money laundering investigations.

