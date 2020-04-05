The Ghana Armed Forces has commenced investigations into the case in which a soldier is said to have accidentally shot a civilian at Ashaiman in Accra today, Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The said incident according to the GAF occurred when a civilian tried to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of the COVID-19 restrictions on movement.

Ghana Armed Forces in a statement said, “the civilian was being arrested on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act”.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, initial reports show that the suspect was resisting arrest and attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off.

“The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention, unfortunately, passed on. The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra. Investigations have already commenced into the incident.”, GAF said in a release.