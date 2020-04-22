Gospel musician Nicole King is uplifting believers with a brand new song and music video titled ‘Calvary.’

The song celebrates the victory achieved by Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the cross at Calvary and gives hope to people who are weary and are going through troubling times.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered at Makarios Music Studios, ‘Calvary’ is a worship anthem, written by Nicole King.

Back-up singers for this project included Gloria Selasi Fiati Sissel (Alto), Fred Okyere Adoboa – (Tenor) and Anita Darko (Soprano).

‘Calvary’ single is done in Twi, Ga, English, and Ewe.

Nicole King is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and humanitarian.

She first represented Ghana at Project Fame West Africa music reality show in Nigeria.

She will be hosting the Global Queens Festival in Ghana later in the year with guest speakers such as the CEO of Nimid Capital Investment Bank, Mrs. Abena Brigidi, Michelle McKinney Hammond, Miss Nancy Style Coach, Mama Francisca Duncan Williams, Ella, and Ceccy Twum in attendance.