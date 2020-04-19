Citi TV and Zoomlion have extended their disinfection exercise at various tertiary institutions to the Ashanti region; where all public spaces at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have been disinfected.

The exercise saw the disinfection of areas such as lecture halls, faculty areas and halls of residence.

The vector control officer for Zoomlion in the Ashanti region, Ernest Nutor noted that the exercise at KNUST is aimed at helping to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has spread all over the world of which Ghana is part. It is very serious. Zoomlion has taken it upon itself in collaboration with Citi TV to help eradicate the virus in the form of disinfection. Most of the times, you only hear of fumigation. But this is disinfection to eradicate all viruses on surfaces where human beings stay or live. This exercise has been very successful”.

Authorities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology commended Citi TV and Zoomlion for embarking on the exercise to disinfect the university campus.

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer said: “We got a letter on the 14th of this Month indicating the preparedness of Zoomlion and Citi TV to collaborate to fumigate public universities and so they came here to embark on the exercise. We are very grateful to Zoomlion and Citi TV. We on our part had already started fumigation exercises in all lecture halls, all offices and all halls of residence. We had even moved to private hostels because we wanted to make sure that wherever our students are staying is safe. So today, we are happy because this one is an added advantage.”

The disinfection exercise has so far benefitted over 15 universities across the country forms part of the corporate social responsibility of Citi TV and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.