Attendees of this year’s Family Consecration Service, hosted at the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel in Accra, have commended Citi TV and Citi FM for organising the event.

From 6 am to 12 noon, participants engaged in prayers, seeking divine guidance, protection, and blessings for the remainder of the year.

The six-hour service was be overseen by Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana and Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, alongside esteemed pastors such as Rev Fred Mac-Davies, Rev Mawuli Tsikata, Rev Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev Nelson Awintia, and Rev Michael Noagbewonu.

In addition to collective prayers, there were specific intercessions for financial well-being, marriages, relationships, and health, addressing various facets of family life.

Speaking to Citi News after the Service on Wednesday, patrons hailed Citi TV and Citi FM for the service and asked them to organise it more than once a year.

Attendees, who described themselves as regular patrons of the service, shared how they had personally experienced the positive impact of the event over the years.

Linda Ofosua, among them, appealed for the programme to be held at least twice a year, citing the numerous testimonies she had received as a result of attending the service.

“To me, I think we should do it twice a year because I can’t pray that long so anytime I have this opportunity I really pour out my heart and I always get a positive result. Through that, I got married and now I have a child.”

“Because I started when I was single for two years then I got married then I gave birth. I wish it would be done twice or three times a year. God bless Rev Stephen Wengam and Citi TV/Citi FM,” she stated.

Linda Oddoye also called for more and said that the service was very fulfilling.

“Citi FM\Citi TV has over the years done this and we are happy to be a part of it. We commend them and urge them on,” he added.

Kobla Selassie said the service was amazing and could not wait for the next edition.

“I applaud Citi TV/Citi FM for this amazing service. This is about my second time and once again it was great. Communing with God about my desires was fulfilling,” he added.

