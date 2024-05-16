The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned the Electoral Commission (EC), against attempts to manipulate the 2024 general elections.

The NDC vowed to scrutinise and reveal any endeavours by the EC to subvert the integrity of the electoral process.

These remarks from the NDC come in response to the EC’s acknowledgement of errors made in the initial release of figures during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise. The EC subsequently corrected these errors and provided accurate figures for the different regions.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, May 16, 2024, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiave Kwetey, contends that the mistakes were “utterly avoidable.”

He warned, “Simple arithmetic, accurately summing the regional figures from the 16 regions, would have clearly demonstrated to the EC that their numbers were erroneous. Such mistakes are utterly avoidable. Why must Ghana’s Electoral Commission be reduced to an ‘Error Commission’?

“The EC must distance itself from any intentions of rigging and be warned: any attempt to undermine the electoral process will be rigorously challenged and exposed.”

The NDC General Secretary asserted that the EC’s shuffling of categories is “transpositional rigging”.

“On May 12, 2024, the Electoral Commission issued a press statement acknowledging erroneous figures previously released and attempted corrections. However, they claimed the total number of registered voters over the four days remained unchanged. This situation exemplifies what we term “transpositional rigging,” where figures are shuffled between categories without affecting the overall total. The assertion by the EC that these errors in regional figures did not impact the total count is patently misleading.”

Mr Kwetey further issued a firm notice to the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission that the 2024 elections will not be business as usual.

“Ladies and gentlemen, with this press conference, we are issuing a firm notice to the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission: the 2024 elections will not be business as usual! We are also here to declare unequivocally that any attempt by the EC to violate CI 127, which governs the conduct of the general elections, will be met with resolute resistance from us. We will not stand idly by while the EC undermines the time-tested electoral processes that are well recognised and respected by all stakeholders,” he pointed out.

He charged the EC to approach the handling of electoral figures with the utmost seriousness.

“It is imperative that the EC approaches the handling of electoral figures with the utmost seriousness, as these numbers are fundamental to the integrity of the elections. No voter should be disenfranchised due to careless errors,” Fifi Kwetey stated.

