Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), has challenged President Akufo-Addo’s assertion that the country’s erratic power supply issue has been effectively resolved.

During the annual May Day celebration in Accra, the President confidently stated that the power supply challenges, commonly referred to as “dumsor,” were a thing of the past.

However, in a conversation with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Nana Amoasi VII cautioned the president, stating that his declarations did not reflect the actual situation.

He pointed out that several areas, including Weija, Ekumfi, Mankessim, Nungua, and Tema Community 2 and 25, experienced power outages between Tuesday and Wednesday as well as some deficits in the power system.

Nana Amoasi VII emphasised that the president’s statements should be based on the reality of the situation, not just what his advisors tell him.

He expressed concern that the president’s handlers might not be providing him with an accurate picture of the ongoing power issues.

He urged the president to be cautious with his pronouncements, as they could potentially mislead the public about the true state of the country’s power supply.

“The first thing that we picked from the president’s statement is that today he is admitting that under his tenure, there has been dumsor. And so he made it clear in his statement that the load shedding that we are seeing is probably normal…To say that the issues have been dealt with is misleading and we pray that the handlers of the president will rather lead him than mislead him. Sometimes the president looks awful in the eyes of industry players, the watchers and even consumers.”

“I am sure any pronouncement that he made is contingent on what they tell him but he must be very careful because the handlers are not putting out what the issues are. The value is the same. We’ve just seen a bit of change last night but if the president says that yesterday we didn’t experience dumsor anywhere around the country, that is untrue. I can recount some few places we have checked,” he stated.

