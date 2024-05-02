President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to ensure a free, fair and transparent election in December.

According to the President, he will supervise an incident-free poll in December where the outcome will be accepted by all.

Speaking at this year’s May Day celebrations, President Akufo Addo said the government will provide the Electoral Commission with all the necessary logistics to carry out a smooth election.

“As we approach the upcoming elections in 2024, it is imperative that we recognize the crucial importance of maintaining peace and stability throughout the electoral process.

“Elections are the cornerstone of democracy and every one of us has a role to play to ensure that our electoral process is free, fair, transparent, and devoid of violence.”

