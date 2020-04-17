Ghana’s fastest-growing television station, Citi TV, and waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited today, Friday, ended the second week of their free disinfection exercise in campuses of some universities in the country with the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) being the latest institution to benefit.

The initiative which has been ongoing for the last two weeks is a Corporate Social Responsibility project by Zoomlion and Citi TV to complement government’s effort at preventing further spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The disinfection exercise at the Takoradi Technical University brings the total number of tertiary institutions that have benefited from the Citi TV and Zoomlion initiative to 14.

It marked the first time TTU has seen a thorough disinfection exercise since its establishment in 1954.

The Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Alhaji Abdullai Abdala urged that the exercise should be sustained.

“Today’s exercise has been very successful in the sense that the areas that were targeted have all been carried out effectively. We have disinfected the lecture halls, offices, most open spaces and surfaces. The purpose of the exercise is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 which causing a lot of havoc throughout the world. We believe that by disinfecting these facilities where people converge regularly for studies, we would be able to minimize the spread of this pandemic. So the exercise is supposed to be done intermittently because once you disinfect, whatever virus on the surface will certainly die unless it is reinfected again, hence it is supposed to be carried out periodically.”

Registrar of the Takoradi Technical University, Moses Maclean Abnory who said TTU has not witnessed that scale of disinfection in its 66 years of existence at both the main campus and the Butumajabu campus, lauded Citi TV and Zoomlion for the initiative.

“On behalf of TTU, we thank Citi TV and Zoomlion for such a great initiative. Coincidentally, it falls into our precautions against this COVID-19 where management had planned to clear all our drains off debris and weeds in preparation towards the rains and against the COVID-19 and finally fumigate. So, we would follow it up with fumigation to ensure that this common enemy that we are all fighting is defeated. So on behalf of management, the University community is so appreciative of your effort and constant collaboration with us.“

With 14 tertiary institutions already disinfected, the free disinfection project is expected to hit the campuses of UDS and KNUST in the coming week.