Some drivers in the country will from Monday increase the transport fares over concernDrivers threaten fare increase on Monday over fuel prices about the cost of fuel.

The leadership of the National Concerned Drivers Association says if the government refuses to reduce the price of fuel at the pumps with immediate effect, they will have no option but to adjust transport fares upwards.

According to the association, the observation of the social distancing protocol in their vehicles is having a huge toll on their earnings.

The Vice-Chairman for the National Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado in a Citi News interview said the government must heed to their calls especially when there is a sharp decline in the price of crude oil on the international market due to lockdowns across the world following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that the fuel is $19 per barrel, we are buying it at GH¢19.85 pesewas which doesn’t match at all. The government should tell the OMCs to reduce the price at least to GH¢10 per gallon. Dialogue is the first option and that is why we are calling on the Ministry in charge of Transport and Ministry of Energy to sit [and discuss this] or we will increase the fares by Monday,” Mr Agboado said.

Commercial vehicles are expected to reduce the number of passengers they take on board their vehicles in adherence to social distancing protocols amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

While some have been seen to be in compliance, others have refused to pay heed, arguing that practising social distancing on their aboard their vehicles will land them in debt.