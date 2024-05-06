The Minority Caucus in Parliament has stated that the intermittent power outages, commonly referred to as ‘dumsor’ were effectively addressed by former President John Dramani Mahama before the conclusion of his term.

The Caucus claims that Mahama’s administration left office with an excess capacity of power, leaving the country with about 83 percent of generational capacity.

This statement comes in response to remarks by Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who attributed the dumsor phenomenon solely to the Mahama government, despite its resurgence during the Akufo-Addo administration.

John Oti Bless, the Ranking Member on the Government Assurances Committee, argued that Mr Mahama is the only Ghanaian president to have effectively solved challenges confronting the power sector.

“Dumsor has been there since time immemorial. All the heads of state or presidents in the history of this country have suffered it. Even during President Kufuor’s era, they had to import generators from outside under Kofi Addah.

“But President John Mahama was bold enough, humble enough, and took responsibility and said he was going to solve it. And he did solve it. Before President Mahama left office, we had excess capacity and our generation was about 83 percent. So let’s get that on record that President Mahama is the only president in the history of this country who solved dumsor.”

