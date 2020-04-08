A graduate from the Christian Service University College in Kumasi has designed a solar-powered handwashing device which does not require people to physically touch the tap.

The device has a remote sensor that automatically pours water and liquid soap once a hand gets closer to it.

Washing of hands under running water is one of the important ways to keep safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from concerns about the irregular flow of water in many homes, some have questioned how safe it is for one to turn and switch off a tap, considering that one’s hands could be contaminated by another user with the disease.

In a bid to avoid this situation, the graduate from the Christian Service University College with the support from two friends has manufactured a solar-powered device which has remote sensors that turn on the tap when one’s hand gets closer without physically touching the tap.

Richard Kwarteng has a BSc. in Marketing. He owns a shoe manufacturing company which he started six years ago.

But following President Akufo-Addo’s announcement of a partial lockdown in some parts of the country, he had to close down his shoe manufacturing business, Anning Blaq, which employs over 30 people.

Taking inspiration from the advent of Veronica buckets especially at a time almost every country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he says he decided to come up with an advanced system which will not require people to physically touch the tap; through the use of a remote sensor.

With the help of two friends – Richard Edem Kofie and Amankwa Boakye, who have backgrounds in fabrication, electronics and automation, they were able to put together a prototype in three days.

“This device is very special. We used a barrel and have recycled it. It is very durable and can easily be moved from one place to the other. Apart from that, what makes it very unique is the sensors that we have created that allow the liquid soap and the water to pour on one’s hands as soon as it gets closer to it. Also, because of the solar installation that we have done, the device can be placed anywhere,” he said.

The system they have named ‘Solar Wash’ has been designed in such a way that an alarm sounds in 25 seconds to prompt the user about how much time has been spent in washing the hands.

The device also has a sewage system where the waste water is stored and poured out later. There is a chamber where water is poured to fill the barrel and another chamber where the liquid soap is stored. The prototype takes 80 litres of water in the water chamber. It alerts the user when there is not enough water or liquid soap available.

This initiative certainly could not have come at a better time than now. The group says it is looking beyond COVID-19 to produce more of the device in different forms for individuals, households, businesses and other groups.

“Before we created the device, we decided to look beyond COVID-19. This is because it has now become a necessity to practice good hygiene. In fact, we want this to go everywhere – whether COVID-19 or no COVID-19.”

Richard Kwarteng says they can make portable ones to suit the needs of all interested clients. Like many other start-ups in Ghana, they’re worried about access to funding to scale up and employ more people. They want government, individuals and groups that have the capacity to support, to partner them to produce more of the product.

“The way forward for this innovation is that we are looking forward to getting support from corporate bodies, individuals, government or if there are grants that could be made available for us. This will help us make a lot of them and make them affordable for all groups.”