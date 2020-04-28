Government has assured that private hospitals across the country are also in line to benefit from the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Some Private facilities across the country have expressed concern over what they call government neglect in the distribution of PPE in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, said it was the government’s intent to ensure that “all health professionals who are in this fight against COVID-19 are protected.”

“The distribution is for everybody who is at the forefront of the fight. The distribution will be for all health workers who are at the front.”

“Some of the cases that we saw; the positive cases at the initial strategies and even now go through the private hospitals before they are sent to the treatment centres.”

Globally the deficit of PPE amid the novel coronavirus pandemic has been a major point of concern and Ghana has not been an exception.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has reiterated its concerns over the distribution of PPE to health facilities after the confirmation that 13 members of the group who are medical doctors tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The government says it has enabled significant domestic production and supply of protective equipment to health workers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently noted that 905,031 nose masks, 31,630 medical scrubs, 31,472 gowns, 46,870 headcovers, and 83,500 N-95 face masks have been available.

Giving some advice on the distribution on face masks, the Africa Centre for Health Policy urged a more equitable approach.

“You look at densely populated areas and areas that are recording more cases of COVID-19 compared with areas that are not recording more cases so that you can direct more of the face masks to areas that are densely populated and areas that are hotspots,” the Executive Director of the Centre, Ahmed Farhan, said.