The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed gratitude to its stakeholders for their significant contributions towards the successful Ejisu by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, May 2, 2024, the party acknowledged several key figures, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, and Ashanti Regional Chairman Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, for their dedication and commitment.

The statement, signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justine Frimpong Kodua, also highlighted the crucial role played by the Ashanti Regional Executives, Regional Chairmen of the Party, and the Campaign Team, as well as the constituency executives, Assembly Members, Electoral Area Coordinators, and Polling Station Executives.

The NPP extended its appreciation to every individual who contributed to their victory in the by-election.

In addition, the party expressed its gratitude to the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission (EC) for their diligent work in ensuring a transparent and well-managed election process.

Moving forward, the NPP urged all party members to unite and focus on the upcoming limited registration exercise, which is scheduled to commence on May 7, 2024.

